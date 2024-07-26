Substratum 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.54 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023888 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

