SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 5.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 100,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 293,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.