SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 52,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 292,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

