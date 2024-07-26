Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in July

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,626,400 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 3,123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.1 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

