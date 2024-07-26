Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in July

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,626,400 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 3,123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.1 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.