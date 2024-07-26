Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $746.00 and last traded at $746.52. Approximately 1,808,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,294,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $783.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $999.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $841.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

