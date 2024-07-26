Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Down 10%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02). 29,385,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 11,277,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.45.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

