SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Short Interest Down 38.3% in July

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SurgePays Stock Performance

Shares of SURGW remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

