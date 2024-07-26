Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

