Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,533.5 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEF remained flat at $121.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. Symrise has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

