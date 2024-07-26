Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Sysco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 284,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,172. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

