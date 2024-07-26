Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.
