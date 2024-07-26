TD Securities Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$8.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.60.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

