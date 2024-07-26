TD Securities Boosts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$22.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.06.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$17.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.24. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

