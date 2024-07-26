TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-1.940 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.94 EPS.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.54. 2,566,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,361. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88.
Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity
In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TE Connectivity
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.