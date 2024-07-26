TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-1.940 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.94 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.54. 2,566,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,361. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.88.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

