Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Teck Resources Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $47.96. 5,554,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,192. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.
Teck Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.