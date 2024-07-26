Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.56. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

