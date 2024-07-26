Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Tenaris by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 177,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tenaris by 30.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 1,378,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

