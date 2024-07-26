Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 3.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. 862,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,131,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TME. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,637,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after acquiring an additional 46,495 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $122,775,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $34,757,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

