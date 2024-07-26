Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $10.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $149.83 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

