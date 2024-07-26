Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.860 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.86 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.10.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.79.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

