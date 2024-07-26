Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 19.18%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.660-0.860 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.86 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Down 13.4 %

TER stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Get Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.