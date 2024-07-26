Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 50,100 put options on the company. This is an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 26,059 put options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,088,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.