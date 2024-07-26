Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.32. 965,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.55. The firm has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

