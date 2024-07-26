The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $8,368,106.04 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares in the company, valued at $394,105,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. 1,966,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

