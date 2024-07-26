The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 167.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,593,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,254,115 shares of company stock worth $42,656,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

