The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 108,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,453. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

