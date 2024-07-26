The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Sells $10,640.00 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) Director Joanne Stringfield sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $10,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 209,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $877.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Pennant Group

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.