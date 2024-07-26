The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) Short Interest Update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the June 30th total of 866,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 999,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 949,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.02. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

