The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 1,192,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

