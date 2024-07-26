Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $450.03 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $450.03 million and $3.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00041409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,626,389,879 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

