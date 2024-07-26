Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Thunder Mountain Gold stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
