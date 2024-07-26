Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in July

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Down 4.0 %
OTCMKTS TNGRF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39.
About Thungela Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.