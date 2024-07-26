Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in July

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS TNGRF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Thungela Resources has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

About Thungela Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.