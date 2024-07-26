Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TDWRF remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
