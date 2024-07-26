Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TDWRF remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

