Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 5,322,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,751,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tilray by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tilray by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,242,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

