Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 0.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.79. 3,090,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,634,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Tilray Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
