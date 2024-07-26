Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.65

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 43000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Titan Logix Stock Up 18.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

About Titan Logix

(Get Free Report)

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.