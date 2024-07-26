TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TKO Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Shares of TKO opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

