TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
TORM opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TOR Minerals International has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.30.
About TOR Minerals International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TOR Minerals International
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.