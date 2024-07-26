TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TOR Minerals International Price Performance

TORM opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TOR Minerals International has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.30.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

About TOR Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.