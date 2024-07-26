Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 74,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

