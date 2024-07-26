Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Torrent Capital Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

