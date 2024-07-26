Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
TSUKY opened at $61.18 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
