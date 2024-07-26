Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

TSUKY opened at $61.18 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

