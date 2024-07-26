Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $257.44 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

