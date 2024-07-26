Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 31,655 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 14,274 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,245. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $33.66.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
