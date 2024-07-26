Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,831. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.