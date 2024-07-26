Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) PT Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

