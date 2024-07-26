Trisura Group (TSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Trisura Group to post earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSU traded up C$0.86 on Friday, hitting C$44.93. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,042. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$46.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.25. The company has a current ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Also, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.89.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Further Reading

