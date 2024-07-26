Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

