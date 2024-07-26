Truist Financial Cuts CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $12.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 102,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

