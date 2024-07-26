Truist Financial Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $44.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

HZO opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $828.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 342.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

