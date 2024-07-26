Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

Exponent Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.31. Exponent has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $107.56. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $4,340,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Exponent by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

